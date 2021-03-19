'Turn that pain into joy' | Stephon's House offers new place of respite, healing for the Black community

Stephon Clark's family says it's a museum, library, resource and recreation center, but it also has its own therapy room, staffed with a therapist who gets it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thursday, March 18 marks three years since Stephon Clark was killed by Sacramento Police. It also marks the ribbon cutting and grand opening of 'Stephon's House,' a museum, library, resource and recreation center near the Carmichael area.

With the cut of a ribbon, a Black legacy lives on, the same day Stephon Clark was killed by Sacramento Police three years ago.

"This is the manifestation of a family's desire to see the legacy of their loved one continue to live," Sonia Lewis, a community activist said.

Stephon's brother, Stevante Clark, made this his mission.

Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark who was shot and killed by Sacramento PD three years ago today, just announced that Mayor Steinberg signed a proclamation making March 18th ‘Stephon Clark Day.’ Steinberg expected to make a formal announcement about this on Saturday @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/81PDX6d2pc — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 18, 2021

"The mission here is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and at-risk communities to inform and educate on policy, legislative change, we want to provide resources and healing spaces, and receive recommendations from the people on how to prevent Stephon's from happening again," Clark said.

He says it's a museum, library, resource and recreation center, but it also has its own therapy room, staffed with a therapist who gets it.

"We do have somebody who works within our team, who's a therapist and culturally competent which means they come from our community, they come from our neighborhood, they know our problems, they know our struggles, they identify with us," he said.

Sonia Lewis, a community activist and extended family member of Stephon Clark says creating this safe space for the black community in times of trauma, has never been more important.

"Activists and community members went to those city council meetings and said this is what we need and therapy was one of them and so we've had safe black spaces since Stephon's death and this is an extension of that, that speaks to what the need is," Lewis said. "I just think that anytime we're talking about community, anytime we're talking about the pain that people experience, that we give them the resources to turn that pain into joy and this is what that is realized."

But while this anniversary was marked with hope and healing, Stevante says at the end of the day, it still felt empty.

"The Stephon's house is great, the grand opening is great, at the end of the day we want our brother back, we want Stephon with us and we want some kind of justice and accountability," he said.

Stephon's House is located at 5940 Rosebud Lane in Sacramento.