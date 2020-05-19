Stevante Clark arrested on suspicion of felony assault, jail records show

According to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson, Clark's warrant stemmed from an alleged domestic violence incident that happened in April.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Stevante Clark, the older brother of Stephon Clark, the unarmed Black man gunned down by Sacramento police officers in 2018, was arrested Monday on suspicion of felony assault, jail records show.

Clark was arrested by Sacramento police on a warrant and booked into the Sacramento County Jail just after 3 p.m.. He's being held on a $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

According to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson, Clark's warrant stemmed from an alleged domestic violence incident that happened in April.

Clark became a prominent voice in Sacramento after his brother, was killed in the backyard of their grandmother's Meadowview home.

