Six months after Stephon Clark's death, his brother, Stevante, said he is doing much better.

People in the community said they were worried about his actions and behavior following his brother's death. In the weeks after Stephon was shot and killed, Stevante disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting, calling out Mayor Darrell Steinberg. He later apologized for his actions.

At Stephon's funeral, Stevante​​​​​​ hugged and kissed the casket, led the crowd in chants of his brother's name and interrupted speakers.

"I'm human. I didn't know I was grieving," Stevante said. "If you would've told me six months ago that I was grieving, I would've been like no, my brother just died."

He is now going to weekly grief counseling and church a few times a week, but that doesn't take away the pain he still feels.

"It hurts, especially for my little sister who was there, who is only five years old, six, she heard the gunshots," Stevante said. "Stephon's name will never die. I said that at the funeral. He's gonna live for generations."

Stevante hopes to meet with Mayor Darrell Steinberg later this month to discuss, not only his brother and the investigation, but also ways to build up communities in need. Stevante suggested 24-hour libraries and community centers.

This past summer, community activist Berry Accius started a series of events at the Samuel Pannell Meadowview Community Center. Accius hoped to bring people together in Stephon's name and give children something to do while they were out of school. The events also provided free services to the community like haircuts.

"[It is] great seeing communities unite and coming together," Stevante said. "Our local activists, we gotta give them credit."

Even as protestors gathered on Tuesday, Sept. 18, the six-month anniversary of Stephon's death, Stevante says his heart is also with Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk's family. Stasyuk was killed the day before Stephon's six-month anniversary.

"[He] was murdered. I feel for his family," Stevante said. "They'll never see him again. That's the reality of it. He was a cop, but he was a human being, We're praying for his family."

Stevante also said he understands why Sheriff Scott Jones called for supporters of law enforcement to show up to a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

"I understand one of his boys got killed," Stevante said. "As a leader, [I understand.] But it was bad timing. Felt like a slap in the face for a lot of local activists. Many more people showed up in my opinion."

Stevante said, ultimately, he hopes everybody can come together in love and unity.

"I'm here for accountability, justice, equality, transparency on all spectrums," Stevante said. "When I say accountability, I mean black people [and] all people."

Stevante added he will ensure his brother's legacy lives on. He hopes to hold panel discussions on social issues in the near future and start a Clark Family Foundation as early as next year.

"I don't think anybody can fight for my brother's name harder than me," Stevante said. "So when they say my brother's keeper, I'll do whatever it takes to make sure his name doesn't die."

