Stevante Clark leading cleanup event in Downtown Sacramento ahead of another weekend of protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cleanup efforts continue on the streets of downtown Sacramento after last weekend's peaceful protests by day turned into vandalism and looting at night.

As another weekend of planned demonstrations is set to take place, local volunteers are gathering at Roosevelt Park to clean up the damaged neighborhoods.

Volunteers for Friday's event, called "Clean Up Sacramento", began gathering in the morning and then headed downtown. The event is hosted by Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark who was killed by Sacramento Police two years ago.

An event poster invited Sacramentans to join in the cleanup and asked them to bring their own cleaning supplies. It also showed a photo showed Stevante and Gov. Gavin Newsom cleaning together earlier in the week. Both were seen near the Capitol and Stanley Mosk library removing graffiti from the walls.

Dozens of volunteers are expected to attend the cleanup event. Clark has repeatedly stated he is against looting and vandalizing businesses.

“The legacy of George Floyd and Stephon Clark has nothing to do with looting, violence, with murder or slander,” he told ABC10 during a protest. “It has everything to do with love and justice, transparency and legislative change.”

Clark has vowed to continue peaceful demonstrations and leading cleanup events in Sacramento as they are needed.

