Stevie Nicks postpones 2 Northern California concerts after getting COVID

Rescheduled dates in San Francisco and Sacramento will be announced shortly

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — Stevie Nicks announced Wednesday that shows in San Francisco and Sacramento will be postponed.

The San Francisco show was scheduled for Thursday, March 23 at Chase Center while the Sacramento show was scheduled for Sunday, March 26 at Golden 1 Center.

Rescheduled dates will be announced shortly, according to a post on Stevie Nicks' Twitter.

"Stevie has loved being back on stage and is so sorry to disappoint the fans, but she and the band are taking all safety precautions and will be back on tour soon," according to a post on Stevie Nicks' Twitter.

The Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer extended her 2022 touring run into 2023 with 14 additional performances across the United States, according to a press release.

The artist's extended tour began on March 15 in Seattle and is set to wrap up on June 27 in Louisville, though she has not announced rescheduled dates for two of her Northern California shows.

Watch more on ABC10