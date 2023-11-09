Stolen car crashes into Sacramento County store

Deputies got a call around 4:15 a.m. for a car driving through R/C Country Hobbies on Micron Avenue in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a stolen car crashed into a store Monday.

Deputies got a call around 4:15 a.m. for a car driving through R/C Country Hobbies on Micron Avenue in Sacramento County. When deputies arrived, the car was empty.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle was stolen out of South Sacramento on Sept. 2. Also, the vehicle is suspected to be connected to a burglary of a business in the South Sacramento area.

The crash and car are under investigation.

