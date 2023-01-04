Sacramento city officials open two weather respite centers ahead of winter storm

Sacramento city officials announced Wednesday they are activating two centers, allowing up to 70 people to shelter from the atmospheric river storm and rainfall.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials are opening the Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Blvd. and the North Fifth Shelter Lobby at 700 North Fifth St. as weather respite centers because of the ongoing atmospheric river storm.

Walk-ups will be accepted at both locations.

The Outreach and Engagement Center will remain open until Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The space can accommodate 50 people with families and pets are welcome.

North Fifth Street's lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday, Jan. 7, and can accept up to 20 adults.

Sacramento city officials also increased capacity at the North A Shelter, as well as opened the Howe Park Community Center to serve as a weather respite center, but these centers are referral only.

Sacramento Regional Transit will provide free bus, light rail and shuttle services to-and-from any weather respite center run by the city. Click here for more information on routes available.