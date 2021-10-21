Stormy weather not enough to cancel Sacramento's Ironman race for now

Race officials say they expect wet weather, but at this point, it's not enough for them to cancel the event at this time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aside from the physical demands of running a triathlon, Philip Hutchenson of New York City says the thing that fuels his love for the sport is the mental challenge.

"At some point, you find out some things about yourself you had no idea. It's like a constant discovery because every race is different," Hutchenson said.

With 20 years of racing under his belt, he says rain and wind doesn't change his outlook for Sunday's Ironman event in Sacramento.

"It makes it even hard I would say, but you know, at that point of difficulty, a little more (or) a little bit less 'eh.'"

More than 3,000 athletes will race 140.6 miles, including a 2.4-mile swim from the American River to the Sacramento River and a 112-mile bike ride to the Delta and back to Sacramento for a full marathon through downtown.

"It's been so long since we've been together as athletes and racing as a community in Sacramento at an event, so really, it's going to be, in a way, a rain dance," said Dave Christen, Ironman regional director.

Race officials say they expect wet weather, but at this point, it's not enough for them to cancel the event at this time.

"They always make the right call for athletes safety," Hutchenson said.

