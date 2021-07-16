Sacramento Police Department investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian

Officers closed 12th Street north of B Street to investigate the fatality. The street was reopened around 7 a.m. on Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police officers have reopened N 12th St north of B Street after investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a pedestrian early Friday morning.

The pedestrian was a man who sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at the collision scene.

Traffic detectives took over the investigation. The Sacramento Police Department announced on Twitter officers have cleared the fatal crash scene just after 7 a.m. on Friday. Initially, The Sacramento Police Department said on Twitter that officers needed to close all lanes heading north on 12th street north of B street to investigate a fatal car crash early Friday morning.

Officers have not provided any more information about the fatality.

