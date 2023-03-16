Streets reopen in downtown Sacramento after person detained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple streets reopened in downtown Sacramento on Thursday after a person was detained.
The Sacramento Police Department said it assisted multiple federal agencies near I Street and 6th Street with "suspicious circumstances." There are very few details about the situation.
ABC10 has reached out to the FBI, which is leading the investigation.
Road Closures
- 5th Street between H Street and I Street will remain closed
- All other roadways are open
Traffic Map
For traffic, view the Waze map below for live updates.
Watch more on ABC10
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8