Streets reopen in downtown Sacramento after person detained

The Sacramento Police Department said it assisted multiple federal agencies near I Street and 6th Street with "suspicious circumstances."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple streets reopened in downtown Sacramento on Thursday after a person was detained.

The Sacramento Police Department said it assisted multiple federal agencies near I Street and 6th Street with "suspicious circumstances." There are very few details about the situation.

ABC10 has reached out to the FBI, which is leading the investigation.

Road Closures

5th Street between H Street and I Street will remain closed

All other roadways are open

