Streets reopen in downtown Sacramento after person detained

The Sacramento Police Department said it assisted multiple federal agencies near I Street and 6th Street with "suspicious circumstances."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple streets reopened in downtown Sacramento on Thursday after a person was detained.

The Sacramento Police Department said it assisted multiple federal agencies near I Street and 6th Street with "suspicious circumstances." There are very few details about the situation.

ABC10 has reached out to the FBI, which is leading the investigation.

  • 5th Street between H Street and I Street will remain closed
  • All other roadways are open

