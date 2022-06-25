x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Improper disposal of barbecue coals causes structure fire, Sacramento Fire Department says

The fire was reported Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Marysville Boulevard.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning fire burnt a structure and multiple sheds, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The 2-alarm fire was first reported around 6:16 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Marysville Boulevard in Sacramento. No injuries were reported during the firefight which included dozens of area fire crews.

Officials say the improper disposal of coals from a recent barbecue sparked the blaze. 

Watch More from ABC10: Cal Fire | Vacaville 'Timm Fire' causes citywide evacuations, power outages

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement