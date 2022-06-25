Improper disposal of barbecue coals causes structure fire, Sacramento Fire Department says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning fire burnt a structure and multiple sheds, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
The 2-alarm fire was first reported around 6:16 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Marysville Boulevard in Sacramento. No injuries were reported during the firefight which included dozens of area fire crews.
Officials say the improper disposal of coals from a recent barbecue sparked the blaze.
