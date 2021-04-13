How Reddit users brought customers to a struggling Sacramento business amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jodette Johnson, the owner of Jodette's Boutique and Belly Dancing Academy, wrote a letter pleading for help to keep her business alive. One Reddit user took notice.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento business owner posted a letter to the window of her midtown boutique and belly dancing school, a business and passion she has held for over 30 years. The letter pleaded for help to keep her business open amid the pandemic.

Jodette Johnson, the owner of Jodette's Boutique and Belly Dancing Academy, wrote, "Dear customers, I am struggling to keep the business open."

The letter touched John Carter as he walked by when he noticed it. He posted a photo of it on Reddit over the weekend with the hope of harnessing the power of social media.

Within a day, a stream of neighbors came out to support Johnson's business, to her surprise.

Johnson said she's been able to keep her head above water by the grace of her landlord, who has stopped charging her rent, and strangers who want to see local businesses thrive. With the boost in business, her heart is full of hope.

"I want to teach again!" Johnson said. "Please! Bring back my students back to me! Please! Girls! Come back. We need you! God bless you. God bless you all!"