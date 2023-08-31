Nearly 50,000 students, staff head back to school in Sacramento

Two weeks ago, the district said they were working to fill 100 vacancies and that could mean bigger class sizes.

SACRAMENTO, California — Nearly 50,000 students and staff returned to school all across Sacramento Thursday.

"I’m feeling great. I’m so happy for her,” Jay Rogers said as he dropped his sophomore off at C.K. McClatchy High School. “She’s done a great job as a freshman and I’m just so proud of her.”

The first day of school for the Sacramento City Unified School District comes at a time of a teacher shortage. Two weeks ago, the district said they were working to fill 100 vacancies which could mean bigger class sizes.

But this week, the district took steps toward attracting top educators, by entering an agreement with the Sacramento City Teachers Association.

“It’s perfect timing,” Rogers said.

The deal retroactively boosts pay for all teachers by 10% with even more for special education and substitutes. It follows years of tension between the district and staff that has impacted students, with a strike last year canceling classes for more than a week.

But now, administrators and staff say that’s all in the past.

“This is truly a new leaf that we turned at SCUSD and we’re hoping we can continue that momentum,” Jasjit Singh, SCUSD Board Trustee, said. “I’m looking forward to a lot of smiles on the faces of our children, but also on the faces of our staff.”

Families ABC10 spoke to said they are optimistic that the focus this year will be on the students as they strive to build a bright future.

“I hope they’re able to get their hands on whatever they want to do and whatever’s good for their future,” Angie Deanda, a SCUSD parent, said.

The district is now negotiating a new contract with the union for the next two academic years. Both sides say they will make reasonable efforts to reach a deal before Thanksgiving.

