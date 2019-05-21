SACRAMENTO, Calif —

Children in the Sacramento area will be able to watch certain movies for only $1 this summer.

This special deals take place as soon as May 28 at select Century, Cinemark, United Artists and Regal theaters in the area.

Most of the movies in the summer program are recent animated films that are kid-friendly. Here are some of the movies included in summer programs:

"How to Train Your Dragon"

"Sherlock Gnomes"

"Despicable Me 3"

"Smallfoot"

"Kung Fu Panda 3"

"The Lego Batman Movie"

Cinemark and Century Theaters have the Summer Movie Clubhouse program, where you can pay $1 per person on the day of the movie at the box office. At Cinemark and Century locations that are participating, there is also a punch card where, if the cardholder sees all 10 movies, they only have to pay $5.

The movie theater program for United Artists and Regal theater costs $1 for a child's ticket. The proceeds from the Summer Movie Express program will go toward helping the Will Rogers Institute.

Here is a list of participating Cinemark, Century and Regal theaters:

Century Laguna 16 - 9349 Big Horn Blvd, Elk Grove

Century 16 Greenback Lane - 6233 Garfield Ave, Sacramento

Cinemark Movies 5 - 1579 A, County Fair Fashion Mall, East St, Woodland

Century Folsom 14 - 261 Iron Point Rd, Folsom

Century Roseville 14 - 1555 Eureka Rd, Roseville

Cinemark Yuba City - 1410 Whyler Rd, Yuba City

Century 14 Vallejo - 109 Plaza Dr. Gateway Plaza Center, Vallejo

Regal Natomas Market - 3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento

Regal United Artists Arden Fair - 1739 Arden Way, Sacramento

Regal United Artists Laguna Village - 8755 Center Parkway Drive, Sacramento

Regal Davis - 420 G Street, Davis

Regal United Artists Olympus Pointe - 520 N. Sunrise Avenue, Roseville

Regal El Dorado Hills - 2101 Vine Street, El Dorado Hills

