Busier, more dangerous summer on river, warns DART volunteers

It's only mid-July, and the all-volunteer Drowning Accident Rescue Team has had 8 rescues at Tiscornia Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Water safety experts say the ongoing drought, excessive heat waves, and post-quarantine excitement this summer are factors in a busy and dangerous summer in the local waterways.

Every summer, volunteers with the Drowning Accident Rescue Team (DART), patrol the waters at Tiscornia Park every weekend and holiday between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

They also encourage children to wear life vests in the river, where undercurrents are oftentimes underestimated.

"It's having that extra pair of eyes, I think, like helps out a lot. It makes me feel a little bit more safe and secure- especially with the little ones," said parent, Yesenia Garcia, who was at the park Sunday with her family to beat the heat.

But even so, DART has rescued eight people from the water, nearly all of them adults.

"Eight is probably more than what we want to see especially this early in the summer, only halfway through July," said DART Vice President, Zachary Corbo.

He said the record breaking heat waves hitting the region are sending much more people to the water to cool off. The drought, also causes lower water levels, which increases risks.

"Because the water level is so low, there's a lot of submerged objects that were probably 5 to 10 feet under water in years past," he said. "Boats are flying across that, and they're smacking their propellers and hitting their holes on it, and that's a really major risk. You can tear a hole right through your fiberglass."

Finally, people are getting used to the water again after 15 months of pandemic restrictions.

"People are out enjoying the world and maybe those skills are maybe a little bit rusty and that's why it's a little bit more important this summer to think one more step ahead," he said.

The biggest step towards safety, Corbo said, is to wear a life vest. In Sacramento, it's the law for children under 12 to wear one in and around the water. With the increased risks, he encourages people of all ages to wear a life vest when out boating or swimming in the region's waterways.