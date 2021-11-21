Sacramento Sunday farmers market to remain at Arden Fair Mall parking lot into 2022

The market had been scheduled next week to return to its traditional location below W/X Freeway, but the Fix50 project is still under way.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Certified Farmer's Market has struck an agreement with Arden Fair Mall to continue operating in its parking lot near the former Sears store through the holiday season and into 2022.

The market had been scheduled to return to its traditional location under the W/X freeway downtown after this weekend, but the estimated $433 million 'Fix50' project remains underway.

The City of Sacramento also needs to relocate people staying at its Safe Ground camping and parking sites in the area.

"Hooray! The good graces of the mall, they have extended our stay here into 2022 - at least through January, maybe into February," said market coordinator Dan Best.

Vendors like Amy Espinoza could be seen introducing customers to a rich variety of fruits at her family's fruit stand, from fuyu persimmons and pineapple guavas to pomelos and Mexican limes.

"I help people pick out the kind of fruit that they would like to take home, as well as try to guide them into trying new things," Espinoza said. "The customers are going to support us, one location or another."

Best said he looks forward to returning the market to its traditional location under the freeway as soon as it becomes possible, but the timeline remains out of his control.

"What is in control is that we’ve made a space here that has been successful enough to save the market from extinction," Best said.

The farmers market runs Sunday mornings from 8:00 until noon.