Sunday morning farmer's market moving from under I-5 to Arden Fair

Starting March 21, the farmer's market is moving because of highway construction.

Because of construction planned for the Hwy. 50 bridge, the Certified Farmer's Market that's routinely held on Sunday morning near Southside Park in Sacramento is moving to the parking lot of Arden Fair Mall.

This is a temporary move for the market, which will host its first market in Arden Fair's parking lot near Sears on Sunday, March 21.

"After a hopeful search and extensive assessments of potential sites, we are so grateful that the Arden location will be able to accommodate both our vendors and our customer parking," the market posted to its social media accounts.

Once the move is made, the market will continue to hold its operating hours from 8 a.m. - noon on Sundays.

A date for when the market might move back to under the highway bridge was not immediately provided. Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela posted to Facebook that the Sears' parking lot was the site "best suited for their needs."