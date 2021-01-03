Sacramento surgeon under fire for attending virtual court while operating on a patient

The doctor appeared virtually in Sacramento traffic court while operating. The judge called it "inappropriate."

SACRAMENTO, Calif — While this doesn't seem real, a surgeon was actually operating on a patient while attending traffic court over Zoom.

The Sacramento-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Scott Green could now face possible legal action after he zoomed into his traffic court hearing with the Sacramento Superior Court while performing surgery.

The judge was in disbelief.

In the Zoom call, obtained by Good Morning America, Green could be seen swearing into court with blood on his surgical gloves.

"Unless I'm mistaken, I'm seeing a defendant that's in the middle of an operating room, appearing to be actively engaged in providing services to a patient," the judge said in the Zoom call.

At one point in the call, Green appeared to be focused on the surgery with his head down and medical equipment beeping in the background, GMA reporter Will Reeves said.

The judge eventually requested to postpone the hearing to a later date because of how uncomfortable he was with Green performing surgery during it, even though Green insisted he could continue.

"I do not feel comfortable for the welfare of a patient if you're in the process of operating," the judge said.

Green said in the Zoom that he could talk to the judge while the other surgeon in the operating room performed the surgery. The judge called that inappropriate.

Lawyer Angela Reddock-Wright told GMA that Green could face legal action, not only by the California medical board, but also the patient he was operating on.

"The patient might have their own lawsuit for medical malpractice and the key question there would be whether the doctor committed negligence," Reddock-Wright said.

The Medical Board of California told ABC News that it is "aware of this incident and will be looking into it."

Dr. Green has not responded for comment.

