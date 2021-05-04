Sacramento police release surveillance video from September shooting

Sacramento police are asking for the community's help in identifying suspects in a September 2020 shooting at a Natomas apartment complex.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are asking for the community's help identifying people they believe were involved in a deadly shooting on Sept. 25, 2020.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in Natomas along the 2600 block of Stonecreek Drive. When officers arrived, they found both a man and woman who had been shot, according to the press release.

The female victim, 19-year-old Sarayah Redmond, died from her injuries at the hospital and the male victim survived. Family members have been trying to get answers for months.

In the investigation, detectives identified a group of people who they believe were involved in the shooting and are releasing the surveillance footage of the people today.



"Our detectives have been working for the last six months to identify those responsible for this shooting,” Sacramento Police Department North Area Captain Steve Oliveira said in the press release. “We are hoping that by releasing this surveillance footage somebody will come forward with information that can ultimately bring closure to Sarayah’s family and friends."

The Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 916-808-5471. They are also offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can help them in the case.

