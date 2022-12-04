Suspect arrested after firing gun in Sacramento neighborhood, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Carmela Way around 3:50 p.m. Sunday after reports came in of a person firing a gun.
Officers say they detained the suspect and found evidence of a shooting. No injuries have been reported.
Police say the investigation remains active. The shooting happened just north of the Sacramento Executive Airport.
Watch more from ABC10: Storm Watch: Road safety tips for winter storm traveling
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9