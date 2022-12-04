Suspect arrested after firing gun in Sacramento neighborhood, police say

Officials say that while evidence of a shooting was found, no injuries have been reported.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Carmela Way around 3:50 p.m. Sunday after reports came in of a person firing a gun.

Officers say they detained the suspect and found evidence of a shooting. No injuries have been reported.

Police say the investigation remains active. The shooting happened just north of the Sacramento Executive Airport.

Watch more from ABC10: Storm Watch: Road safety tips for winter storm traveling