x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Suspect arrested after firing gun in Sacramento neighborhood, police say

Officials say that while evidence of a shooting was found, no injuries have been reported.
Credit: ABC10

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Carmela Way around 3:50 p.m. Sunday after reports came in of a person firing a gun.

Officers say they detained the suspect and found evidence of a shooting. No injuries have been reported.

Police say the investigation remains active. The shooting happened just north of the Sacramento Executive Airport. 

Watch more from ABC10: Storm Watch: Road safety tips for winter storm traveling

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

More Videos

In Other News

Car hits man, leaves him with major injuries

Before You Leave, Check This Out