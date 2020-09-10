x
Suspect, 17, arrested in connection to shooting of Sacramento teen Jaylen Betschart

Officers found Jaylen Betschart wounded in a car on Oct. 3 after responding to calls of a vehicle crashing into a pole. Now a 17-year-old has been arrested.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A 17-year-old suspect connected to the killing of another Sacramento teen was arrested on Thursday, Sacramento police officials said.

Sacramento police found Jaylen Betschart, 17, in a car on Oct. 3 after responding to calls of a vehicle crashing into a pole at the 8300 block of Jackson Road at around 3:30 p.m. 

Police said Betschart was shot at least once. Officers attempted to perform life-saving measures but Betschart died at the scene.   

Police did not release the identity of the suspect because he is a minor. Police also did not release a motive for the shooting.

The shooing was one of four that happened in Sacramento and Arden-Arcade on Saturday, which included the killing of a 9-year-old Makaylah Brent in a drive-by shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 916-808-5471.

