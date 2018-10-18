SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- One woman was arrested following a slow-speed chase in Sacramento that ended near the Downtown Commons area.

According to Sacramento Police, the incident started around 9:15 p.m. as a hit-and-run crash near 8th Avenue and 42nd Street in Oak Park. The suspect drove away, but police say she circled back a short time later and was spotted by police.

Officers tried to pull the woman over, but say she continued driving. Eventually, police say she stopped in the area of J Street and 5th Street but refused to get out of her vehicle. However, around 9:30 p.m., she got out of the car and surrendered without incident.

Police have not yet identified the suspect. No one was injured during the chase, nor was anyone injured during the initial hit-and-run crash.

© 2018 KXTV