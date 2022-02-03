Deputies arrest suspect in Antelope shooting which injured two teenagers

Oybek Khamidkhodjaev, of Sacramento, was arrested on charges of attempted homicide, evading police, reckless driving, and wrong-way driving.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is in jail, on charges of attempted homicide after sheriff's deputies believe he was connected to a shooting that injured two teenagers in Sacramento.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Oybek Khamidkhodjaev Tuesday after they say the suspect led them on a chase starting near Fulton and Marconi Avenues and ending at Scripps and American River Drives.

Deputies say Khamidkhodjaev fled on foot after the car chase but was captured just minutes later without further incident. Khamidkhodjaev has been taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail where he is now facing charges of attempted homicide, evading a police officer- driving in a reckless manner and evading a police officer- driving the opposite flow of lawful traffic, according to jail records.

On Jan. 26, two teenagers were riding in their mother's car on the 7700 block of Watt Avenue when deputies say Khamidkhodjaev shot at them.

The two teenage siblings, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were injured in the shooting. The 14-year-old suffered injuries from flying glass while the 16-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has described the 16-year-old's gunshot wounds as "severe, life-altering injuries."

Khamidkhodjaev is expected to appear in Sacramento County court Thursday at 3 p.m.