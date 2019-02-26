SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department has one suspect in custody after being alerted of social media posts threatening area high schools.

According to a press release, around 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, the police department received nearly 100 reports of an Instagram post threatening multiple high schools in the Sacramento area. The post included photos of schools "which directly stated that the user planned on either shooting up or detonating explosives."

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, officers arrested a juvenile male and charged him with terrorist threats. Because of his age, his identity will not be released. Police didn't state which high schools were targeted in the social media post.

While although the investigation remains active, the Sacramento Police Department has determined there is no credible threat based on this social media post.

