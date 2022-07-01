Police arrest suspect for the South Land Park shooting death of Terence Lindsey

The suspect was found and arrested in Nevada.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Terence Lindsey in South Land Park Sunday has been arrested, police say.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, 31-year-old Danthony Chaney was identified by homicide detectives as the sole suspect in the killing. Chaney was then found by law enforcement in Reno, Nev., and arrested Thursday.

He will now be transported to back to Sacramento after being booked into custody in Nevada.

The deadly shooting happened along the 5900 block of South Land Park Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. Police found 43-year-old Terence Lindsey suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried life-saving measures which proved unsuccessful. Lindsey was pronounced dead on scene.

Sacramento police do not believe that there are any other outstanding suspects in the case, but have not released information regarding a potential motive.

Police ask if anyone has any additional information, to contact 916-808-5471.

Watch More from ABC10:Two teenagers shot, injured near Sacramento high school