Suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting that killed teenager, injured woman

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A suspect is in police custody for a shooting that killed a 17-year-old man and injured a woman.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, an adult woman and a 17-year-old man. Both were taken to an area hospital, however the teenager eventually died from his injuries.

The woman is expected to survive.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Gilbert Villalobos, who was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Police believe the suspect and the shooting victims knew each other.

Villalobos faces three charges, including murder and attempted murder.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the 17-year-old victim.

