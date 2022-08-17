x
Sacramento

Suspect arrested in July fire at Sacramento U-Haul location

The fire, which damaged seven U-Haul trucks in July, started after failed attempts to steal gasoline from the trucks, investigators say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with the Sacramento Fire Department say a 38-year-old man is now in custody and accused of causing a fire that destroyed seven U-Haul trucks in July. 

Around 2:40 a.m. on July 31, the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fire at a U-Haul facility near Broadway and Franklin Boulevard. Seven box trucks were heavily damaged in the blaze causing more than $500,000 in damages, the fire department said. 

Authorities say Nicholas Rea, now in custody, is suspected of starting the fire while attempting to steal gasoline.

Officials are calling the fire a case of arson and are asking those with information to come forward to the Sacramento Fire Department's arson tip line at 916-808-8732 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-7463.

