Suspect hits several cars during Sacramento car chase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several cars were hit and one person was injured following a car chase between a suspect and deputies, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department says the incident began just after 5 p.m. when deputies pulled over a car in the 1400 block of Howe Avenue. Deputies claim a suspect with a felony warrant was riding in the backseat of the car. After the driver got out of the car, the suspect allegedly jumped into the driver's seat and drove away.

Deputies chased the suspect through the neighborhood where the suspect reportedly hit several cars on the road. One person, who was sitting inside one of those cars, was injured in the chase. Deputies say that person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff's department says the chase ended when the suspect crashed into a fence and the suspect was taken into custody.

