A suspect connected to a deadly shooting in Sacramento from 2017 was arrested in Arizona.

Authorities extradited Dayshawn Jackson, 24, back to Sacramento on June 10, for the murder of 37-year-old Larry Ragsdale.

The shooting occurred on August 27, 2017, in the 5700 block of Cottontree Way – a neighborhood in south Sacramento. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, where they found Ragsdale suffering from a gunshot wound. Ragsdale was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jackson was booked into the Sacramento Main Jail, where he is being held without bond.

© 2018 KXTV