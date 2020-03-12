Suspect in deadly Arden Fair Mall shooting appears in court

18-year-old Damario Beck faced arraignment for allegedly shooting and killing Dwayne James, Jr. and Saquan Reed in the Arden Fair Mall on Black Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The man accused of shooting and killing two teenage brothers inside Arden Fair Mall on Black Friday was in Sacramento Superior Court for the first time on Wednesday.

Sacramento police identified 18-year-old Damario Beck as the suspect accused of killing 19-year-old Dewayne James, Jr. and 17-year-old Saquan Reed. James was pronounced dead at the scene and Reed died in the hospital hours later.

Judge Ken Brody said Beck was facing murder charges. Judge Brody said Beck is accused of killing James and Reed with a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun.

Family members told ABC10 that they didn't know why James and Reed were targeted.

"They not from here," said Sharon Jackson, the victims' aunt. "They ain't been here that long to make no enemy. They don't have enemies. They don't have social media beef, no none of that."

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted the day after the shooting that he supports police doing whatever is legally necessary to remove guns from the hands of teenagers.

Beck is expected to be back in court on Dec. 21.