SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Police are involved in a standoff with a suspect whose barricaded themselves inside a home in South Sacramento, Tuesday night.

Authorities say the unidentified suspect is holed up inside a home in the 7100 block of Clearbrook Way, a neighborhood located just to the southeast of Barbara Comstock Morse Elementary School. Police say the suspect may be armed.

Several streets surrounding the home have been blocked off as officers try to resolve this situation.

This is a developing story.

SPD on-scene of a potentially armed barricaded suspect inside a residence, in the 7100 block of Clearbrook Way. PIO on-scene. Media stage at Staccato / Damascus. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/pUtnl789EK — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 31, 2018

