Suspect, victim identified in Arden-Arcade shooting from July 20

Keela Lanea Cole, 24, was shot and killed in an apartment complex on Monday, July 20. The sheriff's office has arrested Fard Smithson, 28, for her death.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has been arrested for the shooting death of a Sacramento woman.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Keela Lanea Cole, 24, was shot and killed on Monday, July 20, in an apartment complex near Arden Way and east of Howe Avenue.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m., and when deputies arrived, they found Cole suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She eventually passed away at the scene of the shooting.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives announced on Friday they've arrested Fard Smithson, 28, for Cole's death. Smithson was charged with one count of homicide.

Smithson's first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5.

