Suspected DUI driver causes a multiple car collision involving a California Highway Patrol Sergeant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the early hours of Friday, Jan. 7, a suspected DUI driver caused a collision involving a California Highway Patrol sergeant.

According to CHP North Sacramento, the collision occurred on westbound I-80, east of Reed Avenue.

Investigators determined that William Letson, the suspected DUI driver of an Acura RDX, had collided with the rear of a Toyota Prius. 

Once hit, the Toyota Prius was pushed forward causing it to collide with the CHP Tahoe. Letson's Acura RDX was then hit by a 20-year-old female driving an Acura TL.

The CHP and others involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. The suspected DUI driver was arrested at the scene of the collision.

