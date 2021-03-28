Tow truck driver dead after being hit by suspected DUI driver on I-5, CHP says

CHP said Larry Godbold, 46 of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tow truck driver died after being struck by a suspected DUI driver on Saturday night, according to CHP-South Sacramento.

Police said the tow truck driver responded to a call about a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of northbound I-5 at Seamas Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The tow truck driver was standing on the driver's side of the tow truck when a Chrysler mini-van approached it and the disabled vehicle and ultimately hit the tow truck and driver, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said the crash sent the tow truck driver into the roadway with fatal injuries, and that the tow truck driver was ultimately pronounced dead by Sacramento Fire Department. The tow truck driver was only identified as a 40-year-old man from Sacramento and as working for a local tow company.

CHP identified the suspect driver as Larry Godbold, 46 of Sacramento. CHP said Godbold didn't provide a statement on the crash, but did say he wasn't hurt and stayed at the scene.

Police said they saw signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication and placed Godbold under arrest for suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

According to CHP, the driver of the disabled car later noted that the tow truck had its amber lights on when it pulled in front the vehicle. California law says that drivers have to change lanes or slow down to a safe speed when approaching a vehicle like a tow truck that has its amber lights on.