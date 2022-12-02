x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

1 hospitalized after suspected road rage shooting incident in Sacramento

The Sheriff's Office says drivers can expect traffic delays in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Orange Grove Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Sheriff's Office says there is a heavy police presence after a suspected road rage incident happened Thursday morning on Auburn Blvd. in Sacramento.

Sacramento Sheriff Sgt. Rodney Grassman says the one man was shot and is in critical condition and is being treated at a local hospital. A person of interest has been detained. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Orange Grove Avenue.

Sacramento Sheriff says drivers can expect traffic delays as the roadway is shut down.

Read More from ABC10: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch More: Watch Sacramento’s first female police chief being sworn in

In Other News

American River College president threatened with racist messages