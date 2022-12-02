1 hospitalized after suspected road rage shooting incident in Sacramento

The Sheriff's Office says drivers can expect traffic delays in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Orange Grove Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Sheriff's Office says there is a heavy police presence after a suspected road rage incident happened Thursday morning on Auburn Blvd. in Sacramento.

Sacramento Sheriff Sgt. Rodney Grassman says the one man was shot and is in critical condition and is being treated at a local hospital. A person of interest has been detained.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Orange Grove Avenue.

Sacramento Sheriff says drivers can expect traffic delays as the roadway is shut down.

Heavy police presence in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. Please avoid the area as the roadway is shut down, expect traffic delays. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) March 17, 2022

Read More from ABC10: