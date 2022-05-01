Two suspects in Sacramento house party shooting arrested after 18-month investigation

More than a year after five people were shot at a summer house party, and one of them dying, Sacramento police have two men in custody related to the shooting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police announced on Wednesday they arrested 22-year-old Julian Brown and 26-year-old Anthony Smith on charges related to the June 7, 2020 shooting on the 2900 block of Gardendale Road.

Detectives investigated the crime for 18 months before making their first arrests in the case where one of the injured victims was 16 years old.

No comment was released regarding whether the $1,000 reward offered by the police department was paid out.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9