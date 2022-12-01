Suspects caught stealing catalytic converters from cars at Sacramento International Airport

Authorities watched the suspects commit the crimes through security cameras in the airport's parking lot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two suspects have been arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from cars parked at the Sacramento International Airport.

At 11:40 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the sheriff's office assigned to the airport, were called to the airport's economy parking lot on reports of suspicious people looking underneath multiple parked cars.

Dispatchers at the airport used security cameras to see what appeared to be suspects removing catalytic converters from underneath at least one parked car, according to the sheriff's office.

Once deputies arrived at the lot, they saw the suspects driving in their vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

In the car, deputies found 42-year-old Steven Rush and 35-year-old Nicholas Madden. The two were driving with four catalytic converters, one of which was taken moments before being found by deputies, and several tools used to steal catalytic converters, the sheriff's office says.

Rush and Madden were both taken into custody and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on three felony charges of grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of burglary tools.

The airport's economy lot, which charges travelers $10 per day, has a capacity of 5,955 cars.

Those with information on the theft are asked to call detectives with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office's Property Crimes division at 916-874-8477. Tipsters can also email the sheriff's department using their online tip form which offers anonymity.

