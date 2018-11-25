A suspicious death investigation is underway at a Sacramento Walmart after an employee collapsed and later died at the hospital, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 6 a.m., the fire department transported the 54-year-old victim from the Walmart located at 2700 Marconi Avenue. He was pronounced dead upon arrival to a local hospital, officials said.

During the investigation, officials learned the man may have been assaulted earlier in the morning. The victim had told employees he was involved in an altercation prior to beginning his shift at 4 a.m., according to the sheriff's department.

Officials are now investigating the incident as a suspicious death. It remains unclear if possible injuries from the earlier assault contributed to the victim's death, the sheriff's department said.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.

