The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death in the Rosemont area.

Investigators said, Saturday morning a person called to report an unresponsive person in the bushes on the side of a house on Ashgrove Way. Sacramento Metro Firefighters responded to the call and found the person had died.

Firefighters believed the death was suspicious and called the Sheriff’s Department. After investigating, deputies determined the death is suspicious.

The Sheriff’s Department said they have not yet identified the victim and have not yet determined how they died.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area of Ashgrove Way and Brichgrove way to let them know.

Contact information from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department:

Call the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

