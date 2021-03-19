Suspicious device found again near Ethel Baker Elementary

Friday was the second time this month a suspicious device was found near the South Sacramento elementary school.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the second time this March, law enforcement are investigating a suspicious device that was found in South Sacramento.

Laurine Way and Iowa Avenue in South Sacramento have been blocked off by law enforcement as they investigate the device.

Ethel I. Baker Elementary sits along Laurine Way, however, the device was not found on school grounds. Sgt. Rod Grassman of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said no students or faculty were on the school's campus.

Residents in the area ABC10 spoke with said this isn't the first time law enforcement were called to the area because of a suspicious device. Nearly two weeks ago, on March 2, an explosive device was found on school grounds by an employee. Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies later determined the device was a 2.5-inch steel pipe that was sealed at both ends with an improvised fuse. Inside the pipe was metal shrapnel, clay putty, several firecrackers and gasoline.

A "zip gun" — fashioned out of steel pipping and had a spring-loaded cap with a 12-gauge shotgun round — was also found outside the elementary school that day, too.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10: