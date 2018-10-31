If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
A suspicious piece of mail sent to the California Democratic Committee offices on Halloween has been deemed not dangerous, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
The staff was evacuated from the building while police investigated.
Police said it was not consistent with the suspicious packages mailed last week. Federal officials arrested 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr. in Florida Friday morning in connection with this week's wave of pipe bomb packages addressed to Democratic politicians and CNN.
