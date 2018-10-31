If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

A suspicious piece of mail sent to the California Democratic Committee offices on Halloween has been deemed not dangerous, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The staff was evacuated from the building while police investigated.

Earlier today CDP headquarters received a suspicious package in the mail, which we reported to law enforcement out of an abundance of caution. We have evactued our headquarters building as a saftey precaution, and law enforcement is presently addressing the situation. — California Democratic Party (@CA_Dem) October 31, 2018

Police said it was not consistent with the suspicious packages mailed last week. Federal officials arrested 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr. in Florida Friday morning in connection with this week's wave of pipe bomb packages addressed to Democratic politicians and CNN.

