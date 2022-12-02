Explosions, fire near Sutter's Landing leads to arson investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Explosions and a large fire along the American River near Sutter's Landing kept Sacramento Fire Crews busy Saturday afternoon.
The explosions were still active and multiple abandoned cars were on fire when emergency crews arrived on the scene around 11:30 a.m. Officials said the explosions stemmed from propane tanks near a transient camp in the area. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and an arson investigation is underway.
Here is what we know right now
- Explosions were reported around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Sutter's Landing, north of Midtown off of C Street and 28th Street.
- Multiple propane tanks were exploding, believed to be west of Bell Marine Industrial Aggregate area along the American River.
- No injuries have been reported.
- The situation is being investigated as Arson.
