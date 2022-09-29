Another swastika found on Sacramento State campus

This comes after the university found two swastikas in early September.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento State University is working to set up a campus town hall after another swastika was found on campus.

It's the latest incident following the university's discovery of two swastikas in early September.

In a message to students, Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen said an employee reported the swastika. It was found defacing a sign in the arboretum with the words "White pride nation wide."

Officials took the sign down to remove the hate symbol and message.

"We must continuously and vociferously condemn hate speech and hate symbols," Nelsen said in the message to students. "This type of defacement is deeply troubling and hurtful and does not reflect the caring community that we want and need to be for our Hornet Family."

In the letter, Nelsen said the university was trying to schedule a town hall in the near future, which would give students a chance to listen, learn and support one another. It's being done as the university consults with rabbis and other leaders in the faith community to identify a date that doesn't interfere with Yom Kippur or other holidays.

Details on the town hall will be released by the university when finalized. In the meantime, Sacramento State is calling on people to report hate symbols or messages if they see them.

"We must work together to create and maintain an antiracist campus where everyone feels welcome and safe," Nelsen said.

Nelsen added that campus police have been asked to investigate the latest incident.

