SWAT operation in southeastern Sacramento neighborhood ends safely

The SWAT team was called in after law enforcement received no response during a welfare check on a Sacramento home.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was called to a Sacramento neighborhood after law enforcement received no response from a person inside of a home during a welfare check on Thursday.

The brief SWAT operation ended safely, but Sacramento police were on high alert in the early morning hours of May 13.

Officers conducting a welfare check on the home at the 3600 block of Marjorie Way in the southeastern part of Sacramento received no response from anyone inside, prompting the SWAT operation.

Sacramento Police Department also launched its drone, equipped with a camera, in order to get a better view of what was happening inside the home.

According to Sacramento police, when the SWAT team was called in, the person who was the subject of the welfare check came out of the home. That person is reportedly fine, and the tense situation was resolved safely.

It is unknown what prompted the welfare check or why the person did not initially respond to Sacramento police. There are no other details available at this time.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9