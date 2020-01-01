SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hundreds came out to Old Sacramento for its Sky Spectacular celebration on New Year’s Eve. Fast forward to the very early hours of New Year’s Day and all that’s left in Old Sacramento are piles of trash and overflowing bins.

Cleanup crews with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership were ready at 6 a.m. to tackle the task.

“[They] are doing any cleanup that's needed to make sure that we have a great space to welcome our guests,” Scott Ford with Old Sacramento said.

According to its website, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership oversees the maintenance in several areas of Downtown Sacramento including Old Sacramento.

A manager with the Downtown Partnership crew says this is the cleanest year they have seen since taking over the New Year’s celebration sanitation duties. He says three 4-yard dumpsters and nearly 60 trash bins were brought in recent years -- giving people specific destinations to leave their trash.

The manager also added that having an early, 9 p.m., fireworks show instead of midnight, may have also reduced the amount of litter they saw on the ground.

It is something Ford says can be especially good for many of Old Sac businesses.

“Most of the businesses are going to be open on New Year's Day,” Ford said.

