Looking for a business model that can go the distance? Sweet icy treats might just be your niche.

With its long, hot summers, Sacramento is a natural fit for purveyors of ice cream, snow-cones, freezes – and all things frozen.

At least four local businesses in that category have been around for more than 50 years. The oldest, Gunther’s Ice Cream, is closing in on eight decades. Generations of Sacramento residents grew up making sweet memories at these venerable shops:

Vic’s Ice Cream, opened in 1947

3199 Riverside Boulevard

Vic’s doesn’t limit itself to ice cream; a lunch counter offers traditional fare including hot dogs, BLTs, egg salad, tuna salad and ham and cheese sandwiches as well as soup, salad and daily specials.

Much more recently, Vic’s opened a café connected with the ice cream parlor, with its own menu and distinctly different vibe. Many customers are regulars who live in the neighborhood; some others are former regulars who have returned as much for the nostalgia as the ice cream.

Ann Craig enjoyed Vic’s Ice Cream while growing up in Sacramento. She lives in Auburn now, so she can’t just stop by on a whim. But when her grandchildren, Carson and Madison, visited from out of town she made a special trip. The mint chocolate chip (for Madison) and the cookies and cream (for Carson) went over well.

Osaka-Ya, opened in 1963

2215 10th Street

Besides snow cones, AKA shaved ice, which they only serve in the warmer months, Osaka-ya is known for its mochi and manju, traditional Japanese sweets.

On a recent weekday afternoon a group of state workers were taking a snow-cone break to celebrate a coworker’s birthday.

The group was reluctant to talk on record on account of their extended late afternoon break, but one, who identified herself as Tamar, said her selection, pineapple topped with condensed milk was ‘delicious.’

“I used to come here when I was a kid – I used to come with my dad,” she said. “It’s a nice break to come by here every once in a while.”

Hagen’s Orange Freeze

Opened originally as Merlino’s on Walnut Avenue in 1965, although the Merlino’s brand goes back a couple decades before that, opening as stand on Stockton Boulevard in 1946, according to the Sacramento Bee.

However, Merlino’s filed bankruptcy and closed in 2000, and for two years Carmichael was bereft of its signature summer treat. Former Merlino’s employees Temme and Toy Hagen bought the property and restored the fresh fruit freezes, adding some flavors and cream-based freezes.

Gunther’s Ice Cream, opened in 1940

2801 Franklin Boulevard

At 78 years old, Gunther’s is the granddaddy of Sacramento ice cream parlors. Its famous neon sign, “Jugglin’ Joe” came several years after opening when the owner, Herman “Pop” Gunther designed it for his new location at Franklin and Third Avenue.

Gunther told children “that if Jugglin' Joe dropped his scoop, the ice cream was free,” according to Gunther’s website.

“To this day, Joe has been keeping everyone, children and adults alike, wondering if this is going to be their lucky day.”

On a recent late morning, Angelina Ximenez sat outside at a table on the sidewalk enjoying a fruit freeze. She lives in Rancho Cordova, and goes out of her way to visit Gunther’s.

The ice cream parlor’s popularity often has lines going out the door and down the block, especially on weekends, Ximenez said.

