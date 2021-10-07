'Ice cream brings people together' | Sweet Tooth Factory semi-finalist in Sacramento contest

"It all started a year ago when I was laid off, "Leslie Martin, owner of Sweet Tooth Factory told ABC10 on Thursday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Downtown Sacramento Foundation announced its seven finalists in the "Calling All Dreamers" retail competition contest that awards the winner a downtown storefront, according to its news release.

The winner will be given $20,000 and a start-up package with a value of $120,000 with in-kind services and resources to help launch their dreams.

"The winner will get assistance finding a location for their business within the 66 blocks of downtown Sacramento," Spokesperson Emily Hoffman for Downtown Sacramento Foundation told ABC10 on Thursday.

The Sweet Tooth Factory is one of the seven finalists in the running to make claim to the cash prize and startup package.

"It all started a year ago when I was laid off, "Leslie Martin, owner of Sweet Tooth Factory, told ABC10 on Thursday. Martin said she was in the wedding industry before starting her ice cream business and that she comes from an ice cream-loving family.

Martin laid out a plan on how she plans to use the funds from enterprising design concepts, creating order up counters and an environment that fosters togetherness like that of a family.

"Ice cream brings people together," Martin said. "At a party, the nature of dessert is some for you and you as well. It's a place where grandmothers and grandfathers can take the kids out."

Martin said she is partnering as a family, as a mom, and as a sister. Sacramento is an amazing city to be a part of she said. She also said she wants people to enjoy the city the way she does and that is through dessert.

"Being selected as a finalist provides support to refine, curate, and develop these incredible business ideas so that at the end of the competition, all seven will be ready to open a storefront in downtown Sacramento,” said Michael Ault, executive director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership said in a news release. “We’re eager to see how they further develop their concepts and excited to invite the public to vote for their favorite competitor.”

The public can cast their votes online at CallingAllDreamers.org by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. People can also vote in person at Nash & Proper's storefront, a former winner, at 1023 K street Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

