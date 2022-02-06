H Street Bridge officially named in honor of fallen Officer Tara O'Sullivan

The American River H Street Bridge is officially the Officer Tara O’Sullivan Memorial Bridge, Sacramento Police officials announced Sunday.

"Officer O’Sullivan’s memory continues to be woven into our city and her service will not be forgotten," the Sacramento Police Department wrote in a post.

On June 19, 2019, while out with a training officer responding to a domestic disturbance call in north Sacramento, O'Sullivan was shot as she was helping a person gather their belongings. Hours later, police confirmed O'Sullivan died in the hospital from her injuries.

A dedication ceremony was held on Feb. 6 and multiple people spoke including the O'Sullivan family, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester, retired Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, Sacramento State University President Robert Nelson and others.

The American River H Street Bridge is now officially the Officer Tara O’Sullivan Memorial Bridge. Thank you to @thecityofsac and Council member Jeff Harris for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/gwTB2WTT9K — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 6, 2022

In April 2021, a Change.org petition circulated online asking Sacramento City Council and Mayor Darrell Steinberg to rename the H Street Bridge in honor of O'Sullivan.

Creators of the petition called the effort a "worthy memorial project."

O'Sullivan has been remembered throughout the area for her heroic actions and community service.

