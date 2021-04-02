Target store to open in Midtown Sacramento this spring

The new location has set a grand opening date of April 15.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new Target location is opening in Midtown Sacramento this spring.

Though there are few details at this time, the store is set to welcome shoppers at 17th and J streets on April 15. The midtown Target is opening its doors on the same day that Sears at Arden Fair Mall closes.

The new location will be nearby to an Ace Hardware and BevMo, rounding out some of the retail options in that area.

A representative with Target told ABC10 that as the opening date approaches in April, more information will be shared.

