'We just want him back': Tatty the pug's owners offer reward for safe pooch

Tatty the 12-year-old pug welcomes shoppers at Scout Living in midtown. He went missing Friday and his owners are now offering $5,000 for his safe return.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A couple of business owners in midtown Sacramento are looking for their beloved dog who disappeared Friday.

Tatty the pug’s owners say he’s a kind of local celebrity and they are desperate to get him back.

For years Tatty the 12-year-old pug has welcomed shoppers at Scout Living in midtown by sitting outside in front of the shop.

“He was just incredibly well behaved. We never had to train him. He just doesn't wander away,” said concerned owners Erin Boyle and Stefan Bloom.

They say Tatty went missing around 3 p.m. Friday. Since then, they’ve been posting missing posters all across the street and social media.

Boyle and Bloom are offering a $5,000 reward, no questions asked, to the person who returns Tatty home safely.

They don’t believe Tatty would just wander away on his own, so when he disappeared they followed his air tag tracker to where it was pinging a few blocks away.

“It just seemed like [the tag] was in one building or another building or maybe a car on the street. We couldn't locate it. Then we realized that they had removed the air tag from his harness,” said Boyle as Bloom mentioned they found “just the tag” in the street.

The tag being removed from his harness makes the duo believe someone intentionally took Tatty, but they only want him back home safe.

“We just want him back. Just bring him back… We're not gonna go after [you]. We're not gonna do anything bad to [you]. Like I said, no police involvement. Just bring him back safe,” they said.

Scout Living is located at 1215 18th St. in Sacramento where passersby can see Tatty’s “throne” awaiting his return.

Anyone with information on where Tatty is can contact his owners at (415) 503-8741.